By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Kansas Citians are pitching in to help residents of Houston, Texas through the trying times after hurricane Harvey dumped trillons of gallons of water onto the region.

Red Cross is accepting donations by way of mail-in donations and call-ins.

To donate by check or to a specific cause, please complete a check or money order and mail to:

American Red Cross

P.O. Box 37839

Boone, IA 50037-0839

To donate by phone or to get assistance with your donation, please contact us at 1-800-HELP NOW (1-800-435-7669).

Text HARVEY to 90999 for Red Cross donation.

Several area churches are collecting items such as:

• water

• diapers

• wipes

• blankets

• towels

• non-perishable food items

• new clothing

• baby clothing

• baby food

• dehydrated baby formula

• feminine hygiene products

• toothpaste

• soap

• toothbrushes

• stuffed animals

