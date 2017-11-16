By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Kansas City voters will decide on Tuesday, Nov. 7, whether to move Kansas City forward, not only with a new single terminal airport, but in the area of future economic development and tourism for the City.

In addition, voters will decide whether the land currently under the control of Parks and Recreation be turned over to developers for projects or remain under the control of Parks and Recreation.

City Of Kansas City, Missouri Question No. 1 “Shall the City of Kansas City be authorized to construct a new passenger terminal at Kansas City International Airport and demolish existing terminals as necessary, with all costs paid solely from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its airports and related facilities, and without the issuance of general airport revenue bonds unless such general airport revenue bonds have received prior voter approval?”

Question 1 addresses the construction of a new airport terminal which will create about 1,800 construction jobs and will cost taxpayers nothing in new taxes. Revenue for the project will come from airline ticket sales and other revenue streams connected to the airport.

Opponents of the measure say that a new terminal is not needed and renovations, which the City says will cost about $500 million, would correct the infrastructure issues at KCI.

Those repairs would be costly and pretty much ineffective according to airport officials, because they would have to be redone in a couple of years. They call the concept “a band-aid” approach.

Opponents also say that if the airlines go out of business then taxpayers would be on the hook for the $1.250 billion that the airport is expected to cost.

Supporters of the measure contend that it is imperative that infrastructure be modernized as well as major technology improvements.