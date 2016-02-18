Tammy Dickinson, United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, announced that a Kansas City, Mo., man was sentenced in federal court for illegally possessing a controlled substance and firearms.

Rashawn Long, 35, of Kansas City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to 30 years in federal prison without parole, which was an upward departure from the federal sentencing guidelines.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jan Peters Baker hopes that the conviction will encourage people to come forward in the murders of a 3-year-old and her mother.

Ms. Peters Baker told THE CALL at press time that she did not have a file to charge the suspect now, but expects that file with witness accounts of what happened to be forthcoming in the weeks to come.

Court documents and testimony from law enforcement officers during a Thursday, Feb. 8, sentencing hearing also connected him to the murders of five individuals, including a mother and her 3-year-old daughter.

Long was found guilty at trial on August 21, 2014, of possessing Buphedrone (also known as bath salts, a controlled substance similar to methamphetamine) with the intent to distribute and of being a felon in possession of firearms. According to court documents and evidence presented at the sentencing hearing, Long carried out the murders of at least five individuals in a relatively short time frame – at least one in 2001 for which he was convicted in state court, and at least four during the summer of 2013, the year he was released from prison for his 2001 murder conviction.

Testimony at the hearing established Long’s longtime gang affiliation with the 51st Street Crips.

Long shot and killed Michael Birks on February 1, 2001, in the middle of a public street in Kansas City, Mo. Related to that murder, Long attempted to kill Marlon Brown on March 5, 2001, in Overland Park, Kas. Though he survived, Brown was paralyzed from the incident.

According to court documents, Long was also responsible for the execution-style shooting murders of Myeisha J. Turner and her 3-year-old daughter on August 23, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo., inside of the victims’ home.

Additionally, a federal agent testified regarding Long’s shooting murder of Kevin “Flip” Jones on September 20, 2013, in Kansas City, Mo., in the driveway of the victim’s home.

