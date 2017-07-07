By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

On August 28, St. Louis’ minimum wage increase that has gone to $10 per hour will revert back to $7.70 per hour as Gov. Eric Greitens announced on Friday, June 30, that he will allow a bill blocking the city’s increase to become law without his signature.

This announcement came on the heels of activists in Kansas City announcing a drive for the August 8, election in which voters will get the opportunity to decide whether or not to raise its minimum wage to $15 per hour.

The bill in question bans local minimum wages, requires all cities and municipalities in Missouri to stick to the statewide standard.

One Missouri lawmaker told THE CALL, when the legal battle first started, that smaller cities like Raytown, Mo., would lose many of its workers to Kansas City because the minimum wage would be much higher.

Minimum wage workers in St. Louis are currently making $10 an hour after winning a two-year legal fight against business groups who challenged a 2015 city ordinance authorizing an increase.

Under that city law, the wage was set to rise again in January to $11 an hour, then increase annually with inflation.

“It will kill jobs,” Greitens said of the increase. “And despite what you hear from liberals, it will take money out of people’s pockets.”

“Politicians in the Legislature could’ve come up with a timely solution to this problem. Instead, they dragged their feet for months,” Greitens said in a statement. “Now, because of their failures, we have different wages across the state.”

THE CALL spoke with Attorney Clinton Adams who serves as a part of the legal team which won the battle to get the measure on the ballot in August.

“The State’s misguided action is a political set-back that poses a major legal challenge. If the voters of Kansas City approve the $15 per hour minimum wage in August we have to test the validity of the state legislation preempting local minimum wage laws,” Adams said.

“The issue will be whether

Read more in The Call now!