The sixth annual Sly’s Rock the Block celebration is set for this Saturday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Washington Square park.

The event will offer a variety of entertainment and family-friendly activities to mark another year of successful summer programs.

“All summer long Club K.C. and Mayor’s Nights provide our young people with an opportunity to have fun in a safe and caring environment,” said Mayor Sly James.

“Saturday’s event is about the community as a whole and bringing people together to celebrate the end of summer with good food and family-friendly activities and entertainment,” he said.

This free event, produced by the Mayor’s office, Kansas City Parks and Recreation department, and the Kansas City Police department, is open to the public and will feature family-friendly activities live music, cultural performances, and community resources.

The first 1,500 attendees will receive tickets for free hot dogs, chips and drinks. Several food trucks will also be on the premises offering various food items for sale.

Parking is free at the Blue Cross Blue Shield parking lot, on the north side of Washington Square park.

Live entertainment will begin at approximately 10 a.m., featuring the Jamil Family band; Little Troy Lee Sanders; Los Bailadores

Read more in The Call now!