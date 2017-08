The Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order of Nobles of the Mystic Shrine of North and South America and its jurisdiction hosted its Imperial session here in Kansas City which began on Friday, Aug. 18 and ended Thursday, Aug 24. The week long conference featured an election and several workshops addressing youth education, diabetes, and several parades. The Shriners spent an estimated $18 million in hotels, restaurants and other stores. —

CALL photo by Rexx Purefoy

