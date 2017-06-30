The Black/Brown Community celebration will be held on Monday, July 3, from 7 until 10 p.m. featuring a free fireworks show and concert with legendary performer Sheila E.

Legendary performer and percussionist, Sheila E, will perform at 8 p.m., and the fireworks show will begin at 9:30 p.m., sponsored by Wells Fargo.

The Black/Brown Community celebration is sponsored by Wells Fargo. Congressman Emanuel Cleaver II, of Missouri’s Fifth District will be attending the event.

“The idea behind this event is to bring people together, to have a great time and at the same time, introduce ways to address a growing problem in the African American and Latino communities – and that is – not enough of us are home owners,” Rep. Cleaver said.

“I’m grateful that the organizers of this event recognize that need and are working to do something about it,” he stated.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by the year 2024, 75 percent of the expected 14 million new households (renters and owners) in the U.S. will be diverse. Wells Fargo has introduced programs intended to boost homeownership rates among African American and Hispanic households, including those with low-to-moderate incomes. In addition, Wells Fargo plans to increase diversity of the Wells Fargo Home Lending team and contribute to efforts in support of initiatives that promote financial counseling and education over the next 10 years.

