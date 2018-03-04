By Russell Contreras
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.
(AP) — Barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy
in the U.S. as the country remains segregated along
racial lines and child poverty worsens, says a study examining
the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark
1968 Kerner Report.
The new report released Tuesday, FEB. 27, blames
U.S. policymakers and elected officials, saying they’re
not doing enough to heed the warning on deepening
poverty and inequality as highlighted by the Kerner
Commission a half-century ago, and it lists a number of
areas where the country has seen “a lack of or reversal of
progress.”
“Racial and ethnic inequality is growing worse. We’re
resegregating our housing and schools again,” former
U.S. Sen. Fred Harris of Oklahoma, a co-editor of the
new report and last surviving member of the original
Kerner Commission created by President Lyndon Johnson
in 1967. “There are far more people who are poor
now than was true 50 years ago. Inequality of income is
worse.”
The new study titled, “Healing Our Divided Society:
Investing in America Fifty Years After the Kerner
Report,” says the percentage of people living in deep poverty
— less than half of the federal poverty level — has
increased since 1975. About 46 percent of people living in
poverty in 2016 were classified as living in deep poverty
— 16 percentage points higher than in 1975.
And although there has been progress for Hispanic
homeownership since the Kerner Commission, the
homeownership gap has widened for African Americans,
the report found. Three decades after the Fair Housing
Act of 1968 passed, black homeownership rose by almost
6 percentage points. But those gains were wiped
out from 2000 to 2015 when black homeownership fell 6
percentage points, the report says.
The report blames the black homeownership declines
on the disproportionate effect the subprime crisis
had on African-American families.
