By Russell Contreras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.

(AP) — Barriers to equality are posing threats to democracy

in the U.S. as the country remains segregated along

racial lines and child poverty worsens, says a study examining

the nation 50 years after the release of the landmark

1968 Kerner Report.

The new report released Tuesday, FEB. 27, blames

U.S. policymakers and elected officials, saying they’re

not doing enough to heed the warning on deepening

poverty and inequality as highlighted by the Kerner

Commission a half-century ago, and it lists a number of

areas where the country has seen “a lack of or reversal of

progress.”

“Racial and ethnic inequality is growing worse. We’re

resegregating our housing and schools again,” former

U.S. Sen. Fred Harris of Oklahoma, a co-editor of the

new report and last surviving member of the original

Kerner Commission created by President Lyndon Johnson

in 1967. “There are far more people who are poor

now than was true 50 years ago. Inequality of income is

worse.”

The new study titled, “Healing Our Divided Society:

Investing in America Fifty Years After the Kerner

Report,” says the percentage of people living in deep poverty

— less than half of the federal poverty level — has

increased since 1975. About 46 percent of people living in

poverty in 2016 were classified as living in deep poverty

— 16 percentage points higher than in 1975.

And although there has been progress for Hispanic

homeownership since the Kerner Commission, the

homeownership gap has widened for African Americans,

the report found. Three decades after the Fair Housing

Act of 1968 passed, black homeownership rose by almost

6 percentage points. But those gains were wiped

out from 2000 to 2015 when black homeownership fell 6

percentage points, the report says.

The report blames the black homeownership declines

on the disproportionate effect the subprime crisis

had on African-American families.

