The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Red Tail Squadron, America’s tribute to the Tuskegee Airmen, is hosting its unique traveling exhibit, “Rise Above,” from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day which began on Wednesday, April 19 until today, at the George Melcher Elementary school, which is located at 3958 Chelsea Ave.

The CAF Red Tail Squadron’s program brings the inspirational history of the Tuskegee Airmen alive and out of the textbooks. “Rise Above” is a unique way to experience the inspiring story of America’s first black military pilots and their support personnel. This traveling exhibit is a fully functional, 53-foot mobile movie theater featuring the original panoramic film, “Rise Above,” and designed to take the audience on a journey through time and through the air.

The theater’s dynamic 160-degree panoramic screen creates the sensation of being in the cockpit soaring above the clouds in a P51C Mustang, the signature aircraft of the Tuskegee Airmen. It’s much more than a history lesson; the Tuskegee Airmen’s ability to triumph over adversity serves as a means to inspire others to rise above obstacles in their own lives and achieve their goals.

Student groups that attend a showing will receive a free CAF Red Tail Squadron inspiration dog tag featuring their six guiding principles: Aim High, Believe in Yourself, Use Your Brain, Be Ready to Go, Never Quit and Expect to Win. The CAF Red Tail Squadron’s visit to Melcher Elementary is made possible by Trice Education Resources, Inc., Bob Sight, Inc. dealership and Adams Point Conference center. The organization of the event was made possible through a partnership with Friendship Baptist Church’s Adopt-A-School Ministry.

