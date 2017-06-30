Tom Larson, Acting United States Attorney for the Western District of Missouri, said that two corrections officers at the Jackson County Detention center are among four persons charged in a bribery scheme to smuggle contraband cell phones and other items to inmates.

The announcement was made in conjunction with a law enforcement operation at the Jackson County Detention Center, 1300 Cherry St., Kansas City, Mo., early Monday. Approximately 200 law enforcement officers and federal agents participated in the operation at the detention center and the arrests of the four defendants as part of an ongoing investigation.