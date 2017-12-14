By Diannah Watson, BlackAmericaWeb.com

The city of St. Anthony, Minnesota that was responsible for hiring an officer who shot and killed a Black man during a traffic stop reached a settlement with Philando Castile‘s girlfriend and daughter who were in the car during the incident.

CBS News reports, on Tuesday, Nov. 29, the city council voted in favor of paying Diamond Reynolds and her 4-year-old daughter $675,000. In addition to that, she will receive $125,000 from the League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust and the city of Roseville where she was taken by police.

According to officials from the city of St. Anthony, Reynolds filed a complaint in Ramsey County looking for monetary damages from the shooting. Earlier this month the city met with Reynolds were they agreed on an amount.

“If we don’t approve this and we go ahead with litigation, it would just reopen the whole case again and bring heartache to everyone involved,” explained Mayor Jerry Faust. “It is best to settle, and this will resolve all civil litigation stemming from the incident on July 6, 2016, and it opens the door to continued healing within our community.”

Castile was driving in Falcon Heights when a St. Anthony police officer pulled him over and shot him after he told the officer he was armed. Reynolds streamed the aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter and other charges.