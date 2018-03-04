By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Kansas City voters can test out the new voting machines throughout the Kansas City area before the April 3, election.

On April 3, 2018, the Kansas City Election Board’s new technologically innovative voting machines made by ES&S will make their debut in the School and Special Election.

The new machines will not only making it easier for poll

workers, but will create a paper trail, which is something

that the old machices didn’t do, according to Ms. Lauri Ealom,

Democratic Election judge.

“The average age of our election poll workers is 70 years

old. All they will have to do know is push a button and turn

the machine on which is much easier than the previous machines,” she said.

“With the new machines we are also able to transfer every

vote to paper. Voters can still request a paper ballot, but the

new machines will automatically print one now creating a

paper trail,” Ms. Ealom said.

She also said that the old ballot marking machines were

getting difficult to find parts for repairs.

In preparation for their maiden voyage, the machines

will be on display and open for mock voting in various areas

• March 3, Knights of Columbus Hall, Lower Level Bar

entrance, 5101 Blue Ridge Cutoff, Kansas City, Mo., 64133

•March 10, Elks Lodge #26, Front Foyer, 515 E 99th St.,

Kansas City, Mo., 64131

•March 17, Northeast Library, 6000 Wilson Ave., Kansas

City, Mo., 64123

•March 24: Plaza Library, 4801 Main St., Kansas City,

Mo., 64112

• March 31: TBA

