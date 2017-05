NLBM president, Bob Kendrick, presented the 2016 Kansas City Monarchs Award to Kansas City Royals first baseman, Eric Hosmer ,during pregame ceremonies as part of this year’s Salute to the Negro Leagues held Sunday, May 6 ,at Kauffman Stadium. The award is given annually by the NLBM to the Royals “Player of the Year.” Royals pitcher, Danny Duffy, received “Pitcher of the Year” honors from the NLBM.– Jerry Lockett photo

