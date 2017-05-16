It is the 20th birthday weekend of Erica Michelle Green, a 3-year-old girl who stole all of hearts when her remains were found in a wooded area on April 21, 2001 and May 1, 2001.

The community embraced her and called her “Precious Doe.”

Erica was born on May 15, 1997 in McLoud, Oklahoma. Erica had been murdered and decapitated. Her body was found naked and her head was wrapped in a trash bag and dumped in the woods. Her murder sparked national attention because of the brutality of the murder and the fact that she remaoned unidentified for so many years.

On May 5, 2005, she was identified by her grandfather as Erica Green after an ad appeared in THE CALL paid for by General Mills who had agreed to pay for the ad in agreement with Activist Alonzo Washington.

Her mother, Michelle M. Johnson and step-father Harrell Johnson, were charged and convicted of the murder. On October 8, 2008, Harrell Johnson was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. On October 22, 2008, Michelle Johnson was sentenced to 25 years in prison, in exchange for her 2007 guilty plea to second-degree murder and testimony against her husband.

This week-end a group of mother’s who have lost their children to acts of violence have planned several events to honor those other mothers who have lost their children and to celebrate Erica’s birthday.

On Thursday, May 11, the mothers handed out stuff bears and crime prevention literature at area grocery stores in the urban core.

On Friday and Saturday, the mothers, along with the “Precious Doe” community and State Representative Brandon Ellington, will hand out Mother Appreciation certificates.

Then, on Monday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m. at the park located at 59th and Kennsington, across the street from where Erica’s remains were found, there will be cake and ice cream as well as other crime prevention material distributed.

“This is just our way of giving back to the community and allowing the mothers who have lost a son or daughter to share those feelings with the community,” said Ms. Teresa Perry, one of the organizers of the events.

“We need to make sure as a community that our babies are protected at all times. And we need to remember the mothers who have lost a child and let them know that they are loved and in our prayer at this time of the year,” she said.

