After spending about $8 million in consultant fees and debating over renovations were the best route or building a new single terminal for Kansas City’s airport was the best route, Mayor Sly James announced Tuesday, May 3, that the entire plan has been placed on hold.

Mayor James announced that there will be no public vote in August after a recent poll revealed that less than 40 percent of voters polled sup- ported a new terminal.

The airlines had promised that they would pay for the majority of the new airport and asked that the Council put the bond issue before voters in August. The balance would have been paid for by the air- port itself.

However, some City Council members were skeptical as to what was the cheapest route and what would serve travelers better, renovations or a new terminal.

“It’s clear that the city is not ready to move on or to move forward with the KCI conversation at this point,” James said at a news conference. “In fact, less than 40 percent believe that it is a good idea to move forward with a new terminal with the airlines paying for it along with the airport at this time,” he said.