By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Preston Henderson, better known as “Cowboy P”, drowned at a Father’s Day outing at Lake Jacomo on Sunday, June 18.

It was around 5:15 Sunday afternoon, June 18. They were on a rental boat in a cove on the east side of the lake which was rented by Andre’ McClain.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s water division used their sonar system, Lee’s Summit Underwater Rescue and Kansas City had its helicopter out searching for the Cowboy P.

They were eventually able to use cell phone video family members had taken throughout the day to help pinpoint where they were when he jumped in. His body was found after 11 p.m., about 200 yards north of the bluffs.

Cowboy P is described by family and friends, including CALL photographer Rexx Purefoy as a kind-hearted man who loved life and animals, especially horses.

“I knew Cowboy P 15 to 20 years,” Purefoy said.

“He was a fun-loving guy who made people feel warm and welcomed. He had been riding and breaking horses as long as I could remember. He and Andre’ would ride horses that I wouldn’t even ride,” he said.

“He was a great guy,” Purefoy stated.

According to Robert Carter,

Read more in The Call now!