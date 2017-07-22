By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced the two finalist for Police Chief to fill the seat vacated by Chief Darryl Forte’ who retired in May after serving as the City’s first black Police Chief.

The two candidates are Major Rick Smith, currently Central Patrol Commander, with the Kansas City Police department and Police Chief Keith Humphrey with the Norman, Oklahoma Police department. Norman, Okla., is the home of the University of Okalahoma with a population of about 118,000 people.

The ultimate goal of not only the Board of Police Commissioners and the City of Kansas City, is to select someone who understands the city and the many issues that it faces.

Right now the City is in the midst of one of the highest homicide trends over the past decade. The City has posted 80 homicides so far this year compared to 55 at this same time last year; 42 in 2015; 39 in 2014; and 54 in 2013.

