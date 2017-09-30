By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

THE CALL has received a number of phone calls this week about the possibility that Parade Park had been purchased by an outside agency.

After several days of researching the matter and talking with several people involved in the process, THE CALL has learned that Parade Park is still owned by Parade Park Homes, Inc.

However, there are plans underway to re-develop and upgrade the housing complex, which many elderly residents feel is really needed.

According to various sources, the process to renovate the complex has been a slow process but a process that is making some progress.

The proposed developers want to create low income housing, market rate housing and affordable housing within the complex.

Currently, there is an outstanding note owed to HUD of about $10 million.

Last year, Harrietta Harris, Barbara Lane, Janet Marzett and Don Williams sued Constance Smith Mahone, Bonnie Price, Dwight Miller, Tammy McDaniel, Cora Lewis and Carla Mack for a laundry list of of violations they felt would eventually result in a complete take-over Parade Park Homes by the developer Delmark and ultimately raise the rent so high that tenants could not afford their units anymore.

As a part of the settlement agreement, all current Board members resigned and only one defendant and one plantiff could run for a seat.

A long-time manager for the unit also resigned and Delmark resigned their position as the management agency in July. It is unclear whether the resignation by the unit manager was a part of the settlement, but it is clear that she will resigned.

The new Board rescinded their agreement with Attorney Herb Hardwick, a Parade Park Homes counsel, and hired Ulysses “Deke” Clayborn.

There were no major monetary damages even though the plaintiffs asked for $10 million.

The amended complaint filed by the plaintiffs asked the court to grant their motion based upon the following for the grounds in which relief should be granted:

• Repeatedly and continually failing to follow the By-laws governing PPH;

• Failing to maintain or causing to be maintained the proper financial records;

• Failing to maintain proper minutes of Board of Directors’ meeting;

• Failing to maintain proper minutes from membership meetings;

• Taking actions that effect PPH without approval of the membership;

• Failing to be transparent in its dealings with the membership;

• Failing to provide proper oversight of the management office and staff and the maintenance staff;

• Failing to provide oversight of the management company(s) it has hired over the past eight years;

• Failing to properly manage the budget of PPH;

• Failing to require disclosure of relationships between parties that have the appearance of or are actually conflicts of interest; and

• Failing to disclose conflicts of interest.

