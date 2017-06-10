A Jackson County judge on Friday, June 2, sentenced Howard Chase, 21, to two life sentences plus 30 years for his convictions in the Oct. 2014 murder of 6-year-old Angel Hooper in south Kansas City, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced.

A jury convicted Chase in April of Murder 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon and two counts of Armed Criminal Action.

The judge also sentenced Chase to two counts of life in prison for the Murder 2nd Degree and Armed Criminal Action convictions, plus 15 years sentences for the Unlawful Use of a Weapon and second Armed Criminal Action convictions. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently.

A co-defendant, Leandre Smith, was sentenced earlier this year to 23 years on Murder 2nd, 15 on the Unlawful Use of Weapon and 10 years on each ACA.

The judge set those sentences to run concurrently. The defendant will be required to serve at least 85 percent of that time in prison.