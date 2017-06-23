By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

So far this year the City has recorded 67 homicides which is 20 more than at this same time last year. Experts in crime say that we should buckle our our seatbelts because there are more to come.

At this time last year there were 47 homicides, but this year is a great deal different.

According to FBI Uniform Crime statistics, since 1980, more than 260,000 black men have been killed in America.

By contrast, roughly 58,000 Americans died in Vietnam. In New Orleans, about 6,000 African American men have been murdered since 1980. The killers of these men were, in the vast majority of cases, other African American men. In New Orleans, 80 percent of murder victims are believed to have known their killer.

According to Ms. Glenda Jam, formerly with the Centers of Disease Control, mental health and few income opportunities are at the center of many of the “so-called black-on-black” homicides.

“Until someone steps up and declares that these two problems are at the core of the up swing in homicides in urban cities, we will continue to have this on going problem,” she said.

“Young black males need to be employable and they need to learn how to resolve conflicts. If they see violent acts of retaliation in the home and

