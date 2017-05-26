By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

A greeter at a local church is recovering from a gunshot wound and falling through a glass window after a gunman shot several rounds in a local church on Sunday, May 21.

Montell Bruce, a greeter at the House of Refuge Family Worship center, located at 10816 Hillcrest road, suffered a graze wound to the head and

fell through a plate glass window. The injuries were minor and the greeter was released from an area hospital later that evening.

The shooter, Orlando Gentry, 29, got away, but was later captured and charged with firstdegree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a weapon, and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful use of a weapon for carrying a loaded firearm into a church.

According to Bruce, the suspect was mad at the pastor for not helping him again financially.

But Bruce said shortly after their church doors opened Sunday morning, he heard some arguing.

“He was actually mad at the pastor. I think he wanted financial help,” Bruce explained.

He said a man who had visited their church before, kept arguing with the church’s pastor and kept demanding money. “He did threaten the pastor. He told him after church, ‘me and you, one-on-one,’” Bruce recalled.

Read more in The Call Now!