The City of Kansas City, Mo. and the Kansas City Streetcar Authority invite the public to celebrate the start of KC Street- car operations next week-end.

The public celebration starts at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, out- side of Union Station with a grand opening ceremony fea- turing Kansas City Mayor Sly James, Federal Transit Ad- ministration members, Kansas City Streetcar Authority Chair- man Mike Hagedorn and other local dignitaries and elected of cials.

The ceremony will be fol- lowed by an inaugural rst ride for those dignitaries and the opening of public streetcar service and community-wide parties and activities.

Mayor Sly James said the grand opening of the KC Streetcar is more than a cele- bration of a new transit option for Kansas Citians.

“This is the rst step of what I believe will be a truly historic transformation of