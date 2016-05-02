The City of Kansas City, Mo. and the Kansas City Streetcar Authority invite the public to celebrate the start of KC Street- car operations next week-end.
The public celebration starts at 10 a.m. Friday, May 6, out- side of Union Station with a grand opening ceremony fea- turing Kansas City Mayor Sly James, Federal Transit Ad- ministration members, Kansas City Streetcar Authority Chair- man Mike Hagedorn and other local dignitaries and elected of cials.
The ceremony will be fol- lowed by an inaugural rst ride for those dignitaries and the opening of public streetcar service and community-wide parties and activities.
Mayor Sly James said the grand opening of the KC Streetcar is more than a cele- bration of a new transit option for Kansas Citians.
“This is the rst step of what I believe will be a truly historic transformation of
the entire city,” James said. “Building owners and devel- opers have completed, started or announced more than $1.7 billion in construction in the downtown KC Streetcar dis- trict since the route was an- nounced. I’m con dent the entire city will nd new mo- mentum as the KC Streetcar energizes the heart of our com- munity.”