By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

The Ancient Egyptian Arabic Order Noble Mystic Shrine of North and South America and its jurisdictions (A.E.A.O.N.M.S.) will be hosting its Imperial session from August 18-24, at the Kansas City Convention center under the leadership of the 42nd Imperial Potentate Carl D. Parker and the 45th Imperial Commandress Dr. Alicia J. Chism.

The local hosts from Missouri’s Allah Temple # 6, the Illustrious Potentate Melvin Hawkins and Allah Court # 6, the Illustrious Commandress Fonda Elliott.

Bartle Hall will include paid attendees, exhibitors, presenters, staff and media. The convention is expected to generate a $20 million economic impact to the Kansas City, Mo. and Kansas area. An estimated 20,000 Shiners and Daughters, as well as their guests will spend money on hotels, food and gas expenses, shopping and philanthropic endeavors.

