By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Family and friends who who attended a birthday party at the Hooters’ restuarant in Overland Park, Kansas are outraged over a remark and racial slur made by a fireman who was also at Hooters and the way staff at the restuarant treated them after the incident.

Michael Mitchell was escorted out of Hooters by five Overland Park Police officers and forced to pay his bill and a bill that wasn’t his or face the consequence of going to jail.

“I was made to pay a bill by the manager under duress and the bill was not my bill. I had my own sepaeare bill. I had to pay the bill or be arrested. And after I paid the bill I was escorted out by Police,” Mitchell told THE CALL.

“The waitress came over to the policeman, manager and myself and told them that the part of the bill they were looking at was not my bill and she handed the manager my bill,” he said.

“The Hooters’ manager said that he would combine both bills and he did with any explaination or my permission. I was forced to pay the bill or be arrested. The manager was trying to keep them from reporting my case. I told the manager I will pay, but I would not leave until the Police came and started filing the report on the fireman. We stayed at Hooters to make sure that the fireman didn’t leave,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said the Hooters’ manager would not call the Police as patrons had requested. Mitchell said that he had to walk up to the manager and called the Police himself. He finally called the Police.

“I wasn’t leaving until Police got there and I could be a witness to the fireman spitting on my nephew and calling him and my brother-in-law, a racial slur.

“I told the manager and Police that I was not leaving until they begin filing a report against the fireman who spit on my nephew. There was really no need to kick me out, because by the time Police got there, the very upset people had left, and the remainder had cooled down,” he said.

Overland Park police said they had spoken with the family members and several witnesses and that the firefighter could be charged with battery and making a criminal threat.

