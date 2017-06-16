The Metropolitan Community College Board of Trustees has named Dr. Kimberly Beatty to be the institution’s eighth chancellor, succeeding Mark James.

Dr. Beatty comes to MCC from Houston Community college, where she currently serves as vice chancellor for instructional services and chief academic officer.

Mark James, who has led the five-campus system since 2010, will retire at the end of June. He joined MCC in 2009.

Trent Skaggs, president of the MCC Board of Trustees, complimented Dr. Beatty on her strategic leadership skills, “laser-like focus” on student success, community service, as well as her “keen ability to anticipate and respond to changes” in the higher education landscape.

“Dr. Beatty distinguished herself by the range and depth of her experience, having served as a tenured professor, program manager, academic dean, senior student services administrator and chief academic officer at four of the nation’s best community colleges,” Skaggs said.

Dr. Beatty will be introduced to the Kansas City community at an event June 19, at Union Station. The reception begins at 5:30 p.m.

“Having the opportunity to serve as MCC’s chancellor marks the high point in my career, not because it’s the highest position but because I believe MCC and the Board of Trustees’ values align with mine. That’s important to me,” Dr. Beatty said.

“I look forward to working alongside the faculty and staff to advance MCC’s mission to support our students and community.”

The new chancellor is expected to join MCC this summer.

In making the announcement, Skaggs, speaking for the Board of Trustees, also thanked Chancellor Mark James for his service and leadership.

“Chancellor James guided MCC with a steady hand through some turbulent financial times,” Skaggs said. “He has also surrounded himself with strong leaders who focus on student success.”

Dr. Beatty comes to MCC with 28 years of teaching and administrative experience in higher education, including 21 years of progressive leadership experience at community colleges in California, Virginia and Texas. She has also served as a tenured associate professor in English.

A three-time graduate of Morgan State university in Baltimore, she holds a Bachelor Arts and Master of Arts in English and an Ed.D. in higher education, with a specialization in community college leadership.

MCC launched a national search for the new chancellor at the beginning of 2017, and the Board of Trustees named a Chancellor Advisory Screening Committee, made up of trustees, employees and a student. Representatives of higher education executive search firm Spelman Johnson held listening sessions with employees on each campus in February and March.

