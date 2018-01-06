By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

At THE CALL’s presstime the city has recorded 149 homicides, which is the highest since 1993 when the City recorded 153 homicides.

The highest number of homicides was 153 in 1993 when the crack epidemic first hit Kansas City.

Officers were called to a residence in the 400 block of Jackson in regard to a shooting. Police found Gregory Warrior, 23, of Kansas City, Kas., was located at Independence Ave. and Cleveland. He was transported to a local hospital where he died. A male suspect was taken in to custody at the residence. He was the city’s 147th homicide.

On Christmas Eve the City recorded its 148th homicide Police were called to the 300 block of Garfield Avenue and found a gunshot victim, who died hours later at a hospital.

The City has posted 104 homicides by means of a handgun; four have been by means of a rifle; three have been by means of a shotgun and 17 have been by means of an unknown firearm.

Easy access to firearms is a contributing factor in the increased number of homicides. Many local activists and elected officials have spoken out against the easy access to handguns state-wide and city-wide.

Handguns, rifles and shotguns alone account for 128 of the City’s 148 homicides.

The other causes of homicides include nine homicides by means of a knife; five have been by means blunt force by hands or feet and five blunt force trauma by object.

