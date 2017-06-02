By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

After several community hearings and debate over whether a new airport is needed, City Hall has decided to open a bid process to select a company to put the entire plan together. This is not a plan for the overall construction of a new airport.

A community meeting will be held at the Bruce Watkins Cultural center located at 3700 Blue Parkway on Monday June 5, at 5:30 p.m.

City Manager Troy Schulte opened the solicitation process for qualified companies interested in designing, building and privately financing a single terminal at Kansas City International Airport after grumblings of awarding Burns and McDonnell a no bid contract to build the new facility.

However, Los Angeles-based AECOM, a leading engineering firm in the aviation industry, sent a letter to James, Schulte and Kansas City Council members making its interest in getting involved with the KCI project known.

A second firm’s interest in KCI may have been what prompted City Hall to seek outside alternatives.

“We heard from one firm and we think there may be other firms, and we feel this is the best way to deal with that issue,” Schulte said. “We had an obligation to explore the market.”

City Manager Schulte has directed the Procurement Division to publish a Request for Qualifications/Proposals (RFQ/P) for the KCI Terminal Modernization. The proposal will include the requirements that have been the focal points of recent discussions and will reflect what the airlines agreed to a year ago.

“The winning proposer would still go through the process of developing an Memorandum Of Understanding for Council approval,” Schulte said.

“This RFQ/P requires delivery of all the elements we want in a new terminal – convenient, close parking, better pickup and drop-off lanes, more seating in passenger waiting areas and other conveniences,” he said.

The City will continue to own and operate the airport.

Read more in The Call now!