By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Wyandotte County Prosecutors announced that they charged four men in the drive-by shooting of Machole Stewart in October 2014.

Tommy Benson, 22, and Cedric Sanders, 20, were arrested and charged with first degree-murder on Tueday, Sept. 26, inthe death of 10 year-old Machole.

The other two suspects were not in Police custody.

Machole was struck by a stray bullet as she watched television and killed on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2014, around 7 p.m., in her home on the corner of 15th and New Jersey in Kansas City, KS.

Witnesses say they heard about 15 to 20 shots and then sirens as police arrived in the area.

For Machole’s family the loss remains absolutely devastating.

One family member stated that another family member was killed at the age of 10.

Everyone at a prayer vigil held at the Forest Grove Baptist church Tuesday night, described Machole as a beautiful, bright, energetic young girl who loved everyone and loved life. She was active in her church and loved dancing with her church’s, Forest Grove Baptist church, Praise team.

She loved her little 10-month-old sister and loved helping taking care of her a family member told THE CALL.

They stated that Machole was so full of life. She was always joking around and whenever someone was down she would always lift their spirits.

“It just doesn’t make sense that someone would do something like this and she is now dead,” the family member stated.

Machole was killed days after 6 year-old Angel Hooper was killed as she left a convenience store with her father.

