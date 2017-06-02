A Jackson County judge on Wednesday, May 31, sentenced Ce-Antonyo D. Kennedy to 15 years in a Missouri prison for his role in the in the 2015 Bay Water Park murder of 14-year-old Alexis Kane, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said.

The jury found Kennedy, 19, guilty of second-degree murder and Armed Criminal Action. The jury recommended 15 years and 10 years, respectively, for those convictions. The judge set those sentences to run concurrently. The prosecutor asked for the jury’s recommended sentences to be set to run consecutively.

Kennedy is the third of three co-defendants who has been convicted in the murder. Issac M. Carter, and Dominic McDaniel earlier pleaded guilty. Carter was sentenced to 10 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action.

McDaniel was sentenced to 5 years last month for involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. He had been charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. McDaniel could be released from prison and a free man in just eight months.

According to court records, witnesses saw Alexis get into a white Chrysler with two unknown males. Surveillance video from The Bay Waterpark revealed a similar-looking vehicle stop in the parking lot where the victim was discovered on January 11, 2015 in the early morning. The video captured Alexis being assaulted and shot. Allegedly she had met one of the teens on Facebook.

Family members and community leaders have voiced some concern over the lenient sentences the three teens received.

Ms. Shanaya Kane, Alexis’ aunt, shared her feelings about the sentencing of McDaniel with the news.

“Not a day goes by that I don’t think about her and her beautiful smile. She could light up any room and today she would’ve been 17. It just hurts so bad,” she said.

She said she wept when she heard about the sentencing.

“It was just so hideous and malicious,” Ms. Kane said.

“That is just so hurtful. Yeah, you didn’t pull the trigger, but you were there, you witnessed the crime, you’re just as guilty to me. Plus, you didn’t come forward. You had to be captured. It’s just not right and it’s not fair. I don’t think there was any justice for my niece. The judge, the jury just didn’t care,” Ms. Kane told Fox4 news.

