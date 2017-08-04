By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

On Friday, July 28, the Board of Police Commissioners for the Kansas City, Mo., Police department, named Major Rick Smith as the new Chief of Police.

Smith who has served in the Department for 29 years became the 45th Chief of Police in the City’s history. He will be sworn-in on August 15.

Smith edged out, by a vote of 3 to 2, Tulsa Oklahoma Chief of Police Keith Humphrey.

Smith inherits the position as the City records its 86th homicide and in spite of what citizens hear crime is on the rise.

Smith campaigned on the platform of hiring more Police officers and placing more officers on the street, especially in hot spots such as Westport and in the Northland where he alleged that he spoke with someone who stated that they had to wait an unreasonable amount of time for Police to finally arrive.

Smith will oversee a $250 million budget and 1,800 Police officers.

Smith wasn’t a slam dunk for the position.

Read more in The Call now!