In recognition of Breast Health Awareness month, the Black Health Care Coalition, in partnership with area beauty salons, will provide access to breast health information and no cost breast cancer screenings.

“Beauty Shop Talk” will be held at several salons in Missouri and Kansas. Some highlighted events include:

•Nets House of Splendor located at 6232 Troost on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.,

• Salon Red, located at 5150 Ararat Drive on Friday, Oct. 20, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and

•The Hair Entertainer’s, located at 4321 Blue Ridge Blvd. on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ms. Shontrice Patillo, a breast cancer survivor, has linked with the Black Health Care Coalition to share her story of wellness and faith with African American women during this month and beyond.

Ms. Patillo’s breast cancer was detected after experiencing pain and insisting that physicians complete further tests to discover the root cause of pain. It took medical professionals three months to diagnose her with breast cancer.

Read more in The Call Now!