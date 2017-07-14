By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Judge Jalilah Otto recently made the panel to become a Circuit Court Judge in Jackson county.

Judge Otto was appointed to Division 26 by Governor Jay Nixon in January 2014.

The University of Missouri-Columbia School of Law graduate has served as a Chief Trial assistant for the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office, as well as a Special Assistant United States Attorney with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

She began her legal career in 2002 as a judicial law clerk to the Honorable Lisa White Hardwick of the Missouri Court of Appeals.

In 2005, she became an Assistant Prosecuting Attorney with the Jackson County Prosecutor’s office and was the recipient of the Louis Lombardo award for Prosecutor of the Year in 2009.

She also handled many drug cases in the prosecutor’s office and moved up the ranks quickly to become Chief of the Drug unit.

She joined the U.S. Attorney’s Office in 2010 where she prosecuted large-scale narcotic and gang cases. In 2013, she rejoined the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office as a Chief Trial Assistant while maintaining her role at the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

At the time of her appointment, Judge Otto was very active in the legal community having served on the Kansas City Commission on Violent Crimes, the Kansas City Municipal Ethics Commission, the Kansas City Youth Court, and the Missouri Bar’s Committee on Minority Issues. In addition, she provided leadership as the President of the Jackson County Bar Association, chair of the Criminal Law Committee of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association, and vice chair of the Public Service Committee of the Association of Women Lawyers.

Judge Otto has spent a considerable amount of time handling domestic cases such as child custody and child support, divorce and establishing paternity in her courtroom.

Judge Otto also oversees

