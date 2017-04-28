The Citizens’ Task Force on Violence recently rendered its findings after a 12-month study which included comments from various groups from around the City and 12 public meetings.

According to the report, several subcommittees were formed that also met within their committee to address specific issues within their subcommittees such as gun violence and domestic violence one of the City’s ever growing problems.

The Task Force received formal presentations from:

• The Academy for Integrated Arts

• Aim4Peace

• Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms

• Kansas City Health department

• Kansas City Law Department

• KC NoVA

• Kansas City Police department

• Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

The Task Force also heard from individuals and organizations gave presentations as well as email recommendations and written recommendations and online recommendations through the portal that was set up for the Task Force.

The Task Force reviewed all of the material submitted as well as materials recommended by previous Kansas City, Missouri Commission on Violent Crime groups in 2006 and 2013.

One of the areas of focus centered around guns.

There were 127 homicides in the Kansas City area during 2016 when the Task Force met. Of those, an alarming number of homicides, 116 were committed with a firearm either a rifle or handgun.

