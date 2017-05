Mayor Sly James is shown speaking to a crowd at the St. Mark Child and Family Development center on Thursday, April 20, during the release of the Anti-Violence Commission report. Shown in the photo from left to right, are City Councilwoman Alissa Canady; Ms. Diedra Anderson, executive director of United Inner City Services and City Councilwoman Jolie Justus. — CALL photo by Rexx Purefoy

