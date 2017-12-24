Police say 8-year-old Dra’Viontay Baker was hit by a garbage truck on Friday, Dec. 8, in south Kansas City.

According to Police, around 3:30 p.m., Dra’Viontay and his friend were playing with a red Radio Flyer wagon when the driver of a Town and Country garbage truck struck the young boy in front of his grandparents’ home at E. 100th Street and Drury Ave.

The impact sent the boy underneath the truck. Paramedics took him to the hospital where he died.

His friend had minor injuries, but was expected to survive.

The driver was not under the influence when he struck Dra’Viontay, said officers who were investigating the crash.

Family members said he was the eldest of six children, and his mother’s only child.

Read more in The Call!