By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Kansas City voters will get to decide the fate of several issues on Tuesday, August 8.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

The ballot issues are two questions concerning extension of the streetcar and its funding and raising the minimum wage

Question No. 1

(Initiative Petition)

(Streetcar System Extension – Elections Required)

Question 1 asks voters to decide “YES” or “NO”.

“Shall the City of Kansas City prohibit any and all City officers, agents and employees from causing the planning for, construction, preparation for construction, preparation of land, or purchase of land if connected to the expansion of the streetcar system or any new fixed rail transit system, without first gaining voter approval, and establish a penalty of up to $1,000 a day for noncompliance?”

Question No. 2

(Initiative Petition)

(Streetcar System Extension – Sales Taxes)

Question 2 asks voters to decide “Yes” or “No”.

“Shall the City of Kansas City enact the following two sales taxes:

(a) a new 1/8¢ sales tax for 25 years beginning January 1, 2018, pursuant to sections 94.600 through 94.655, Revised Statutes of Missouri, the transportation sales tax; and

(b) a new 1/4¢ sales tax for 25 years beginning January 1, 2018, pursuant to sections 94.575 through 94.577, Revised Statutes of Missouri, the capital improvement sales tax, all for the purpose of constructing, maintaining and operating one or more extensions to the streetcar system, that might include a fleet of electric buses to transport people to and from light rail system stations and from a northern station to KCI, from the Kansas City Zoo to the new Cerner Campus, and from the Country Club Plaza to Brookside and south, or as much as can be constructed, maintained and operated with proceeds of the tax, including necessary bridges and other infrastructure?”

Question No. 3

(Initiative Petition) (City Minimum Wage)

Question 3 asks voters to decide “Yes” or “No”.

“Shall the City of Kansas City enact now a municipal minimum wage of $10.00 per hour on August 24, 2017, and increased annually by $1.25 per hour beginning September 1, 2019, to reach $15.00 per hour in 2022?”

None of the issues on the ballot are City initiated Questions.

Read more in The Call now!