City Manager Troy Schulte, 3rd District Councilman Jer- maine Reed and members of the City Council presented a phased improvements plan for Kansas City’s historic 18th and Vine district. The improve- ments plan highlights district revitalization projects that will be funded through potential bond proceeds, philanthropic and private donations, grant funding and various tax incen- tives.

“This proposal focuses on developing public-private part- nerships that are needed to sustain growth and develop- ment at 18th & Vine,” said City