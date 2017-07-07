By Eric L. Wesson Sr.

CALL Staff Writer

Tyreil Baldwin, 21, has been charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action, vehicle theft and first-degree murder in the death of his grandfather Harvey C. Baldwin, who he, allegedly, killed and was found in a freezer in Baldwin’s home.

According to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, police had been called to the Blue Springs home about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, June 30, when another family member reported that Tyreik Baldwin had sneaked up on him and hit him in the head with a hammer before stealing his truck.

The family member told police that he had visited the house after becoming worried about Harvey Baldwin, who wasn’t answering his phone.

Tyreik and his grandfather, Harvey Baldwin, had recently been arguing over issues, including Tyreik’s spilling of sugar in the house.

While police were at the house, they, allegedly, found Harvey Baldwin dead inside a chest freezer.

Police soon learned that Tyreik had used a debit card at a Lee’s Summit gas station and had used the family member’s debit card to withdraw cash from an ATM.

Tyreik was apprehended by police on I-470. He reportedly tried to flee the traffic stop, but police officers used stop sticks to halt his vehicle.

